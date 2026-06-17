The iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 302,000. Shares of BDVL were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intel, trading up about 4.1% with over 49.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, trading flat on volume of over 49.1 million shares. Robinhood Markets is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11% on the day, while Carvana is lagging other components of the iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BDVL

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