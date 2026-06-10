Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3.5% with over 109.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, off about 23.1% on volume of over 103.3 million shares. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 26.2% on the day, while Americas Car-mart is lagging other components of the Avantis US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 53.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.