The Avantis US Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 311,000. Shares of AVUS were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3.5% with over 109.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, off about 23.1% on volume of over 103.3 million shares. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 26.2% on the day, while Americas Car-mart is lagging other components of the Avantis US Equity ETF, trading lower by about 53.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVUS

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