The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 117,000. Shares of AVIV were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Carnival, trading up about 8% with over 26.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lloyds Banking Group, up about 5.1% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Equinor is lagging other components of the Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVIV

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