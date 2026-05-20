Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Carnival, trading up about 8% with over 26.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lloyds Banking Group, up about 5.1% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Equinor is lagging other components of the Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.4%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVIV
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