Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 1.7% with over 16.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, up about 0.6% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Brookfield Limited is lagging other components of the VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Distribution ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACKY
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