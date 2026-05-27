The VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Distribution ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 265,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of ACKY were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 1.7% with over 16.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, up about 0.6% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Brookfield Limited is lagging other components of the VistaShares Target 15 ACKtivist Distribution ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACKY

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