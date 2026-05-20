In trading on Wednesday, the U.S. Global Jets ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alaska Air Group, up about 10.1% and shares of Allegiant Travel, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil Gas Exploration & Production Index ETF, down about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cenovus Energy, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Exxon Mobil, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: JETS, PBOG

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