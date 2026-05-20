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ALK

Wednesday's ETF Movers: JETS, PBOG

May 20, 2026 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, the U.S. Global Jets ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alaska Air Group, up about 10.1% and shares of Allegiant Travel, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil Gas Exploration & Production Index ETF, down about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cenovus Energy, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Exxon Mobil, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: JETS, PBOGVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: JETS, PBOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ALK
ALGT
CVE
XOM
PBOG
JETS

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