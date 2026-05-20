And underperforming other ETFs today is the Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil Gas Exploration & Production Index ETF, down about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cenovus Energy, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Exxon Mobil, lower by about 2.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: JETS, PBOG
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