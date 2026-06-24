In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Absci, up about 38.3% and shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, up about 13.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, down about 5.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Americas Gold and Silver, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, SLVR

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