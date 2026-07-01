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Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PTF

July 01, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 10.2% and shares of Meta Platforms, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF, down about 6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sandisk, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Teradyne, lower by about 9.2% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PTFVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PTF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

COIN
META
SNDK
TER
PTF
ARKF

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