In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 10.2% and shares of Meta Platforms, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF, down about 6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sandisk, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Teradyne, lower by about 9.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PTF

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