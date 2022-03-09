In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 18.7% and shares of Toast, up about 9.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Cactus, lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.