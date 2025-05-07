Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 0.42% year-to-date. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.11% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 2.07% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and FCX make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.35% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.23% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 20.59% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.4% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Energy -0.3% Materials -0.7%

