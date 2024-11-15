Wedgemount’s Strategic Overhaul of Huggy Oil Assets

Wedgemount Resources (TSE:WDGY) has released an update.

Wedgemount Resources has launched a comprehensive enhancement and remediation program to boost production at its recently acquired Huggy oil and gas assets in Texas. The program includes cutting-edge well-stimulation treatments and significant infrastructure upgrades to improve output. With plans to treat about half of its 119 wells at Huggy over the next year, the company aims to increase profitability and shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:WDGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.