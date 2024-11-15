News & Insights

Wedgemount’s Strategic Overhaul of Huggy Oil Assets

November 15, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Wedgemount Resources (TSE:WDGY) has released an update.

Wedgemount Resources has launched a comprehensive enhancement and remediation program to boost production at its recently acquired Huggy oil and gas assets in Texas. The program includes cutting-edge well-stimulation treatments and significant infrastructure upgrades to improve output. With plans to treat about half of its 119 wells at Huggy over the next year, the company aims to increase profitability and shareholder value.

