News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Wedbush sees Black Friday kicking off ‘important holiday season’ for Apple

November 29, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush would characterize demand for iPhone 16 so far since its September launch as “slightly ahead to generally in line with expectations globally” and argues that Black Friday kicks off “an important holiday season for Apple (AAPL)” as its flagship iPhone 16 really sees the beginning of its Apple Intelligence launch with the release of 18.2 likely next week. The release of 18.2 will be a significant software update for Apple Intelligence as it will bring a suite of AI features including ChatGPT integration and Apple Intelligence has not rolled out in China or many other countries, with April the likely timetable for these AI launches, adds the analyst, who maintains an Outperform rating and $300 price target on Apple shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.