Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $82.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $74.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,437MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an decrease of 414 owner(s) or 31.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.13%, an increase of 26.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 146,542K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 15,733K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,602K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company.

Trian Fund Management holds 8,237K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,390K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 6,330K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 14.33% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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