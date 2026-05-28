WEC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.67, changing hands as low as $111.44 per share. WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEC's low point in its 52 week range is $102.49 per share, with $119.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.77. The WEC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further WEC Research:

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