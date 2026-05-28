WEC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, WEC's low point in its 52 week range is $102.49 per share, with $119.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.77. The WEC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further WEC Research:
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