WEC Energy plans to increase dividend by 6.9%

WEC Energy (WEC) plans to raise the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 89.25c per share in Q1 2025. This would represent an increase of 5.75c per share, or 6.9%. The directors expect to declare the new dividend at their regularly scheduled meeting in January. The dividend – which would be equivalent to an annual rate of $3.57 per share – would be payable March 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2025.

