WEC Energy plans to increase dividend by 6.9%

WEC Energy (WEC) plans to raise the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 89.25c per share in Q1 2025. This would represent an increase of 5.75c per share, or 6.9%. The directors expect to declare the new dividend at their regularly scheduled meeting in January. The dividend – which would be equivalent to an annual rate of $3.57 per share – would be payable March 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WEC:
- WEC Energy price target raised to $109 from $108 at KeyBanc
- WEC Energy price target raised to $104 from $97 at BMO Capital
- WEC Energy Group’s Strategic Growth and Rate Changes
- WEC Energy price target raised to $105 from $99 at Argus
- WEC Energy Group Reports Q3 2024 Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.