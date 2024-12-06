WEC Energy Group Sets New Performance Incentives for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group has set performance measures for its 2025 incentive compensation plans, focusing on earnings per share and cash flow targets, with potential adjustments based on customer satisfaction, safety, and diversity metrics. The company’s performance unit awards will be evaluated against total shareholder return and return on equity compared to peers, with stock price to earnings ratio potentially boosting awards. These measures aim to align executive incentives with financial and operational success.

