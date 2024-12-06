News & Insights

Stocks

WEC Energy Group Sets New Performance Incentives for 2025

December 06, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from WEC Energy Group ( (WEC) ).

WEC Energy Group has set performance measures for its 2025 incentive compensation plans, focusing on earnings per share and cash flow targets, with potential adjustments based on customer satisfaction, safety, and diversity metrics. The company’s performance unit awards will be evaluated against total shareholder return and return on equity compared to peers, with stock price to earnings ratio potentially boosting awards. These measures aim to align executive incentives with financial and operational success.

For detailed information about WEC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.