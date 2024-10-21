Webuild S.p.A. Strengthens Global Infrastructure Leadership

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild S.p.A., a global leader in infrastructure construction, reported a robust backlog of €65 billion as of June 2024, with over 90% of its projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, achieved revenues of €10 billion in 2023 and continues to lead significant projects worldwide, including metro lines in major cities and the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric project in Australia.

