News & Insights

Stocks

Webuild S.p.A. Strengthens Global Infrastructure Leadership

October 21, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild S.p.A., a global leader in infrastructure construction, reported a robust backlog of €65 billion as of June 2024, with over 90% of its projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, achieved revenues of €10 billion in 2023 and continues to lead significant projects worldwide, including metro lines in major cities and the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric project in Australia.

For further insights into IT:WBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.