Webuild SpA Secures €8.3 Billion in Global Orders

November 14, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA has achieved a significant milestone by securing €8.3 billion in new orders for 2024, with over 90% sourced from international markets such as Australia, the US, and Europe. The company is capitalizing on global trends, including climate change and AI expansion, to drive growth and strengthen its market position. With a strong commercial pipeline and improved credit ratings, Webuild continues to demonstrate robust financial health and strategic leadership in the infrastructure sector.

