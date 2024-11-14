Webuild SpA Secures €8.3 Billion in Global Orders

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA has achieved a significant milestone by securing €8.3 billion in new orders for 2024, with over 90% sourced from international markets such as Australia, the US, and Europe. The company is capitalizing on global trends, including climate change and AI expansion, to drive growth and strengthen its market position. With a strong commercial pipeline and improved credit ratings, Webuild continues to demonstrate robust financial health and strategic leadership in the infrastructure sector.

For further insights into IT:WBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.