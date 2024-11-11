News & Insights

Stocks

Webuild Secures Major Melbourne Subway Contract

November 11, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA, as part of a joint venture, has secured a contract worth AUD 1.7 billion to design and construct a section of Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop, enhancing sustainable transport in the city. This major infrastructure project aims to improve transit efficiency and reduce car journeys, reflecting Webuild’s global expertise in complex infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

For further insights into IT:WBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.