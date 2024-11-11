Webuild Secures Major Melbourne Subway Contract

Webuild SpA (IT:WBD) has released an update.

Webuild SpA, as part of a joint venture, has secured a contract worth AUD 1.7 billion to design and construct a section of Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop, enhancing sustainable transport in the city. This major infrastructure project aims to improve transit efficiency and reduce car journeys, reflecting Webuild’s global expertise in complex infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

