Webster Financial Names William Holland To Succeed Glenn MacInnes As CFO

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., announced Monday its Board of Directors approved both the appointment of William Holland as Executive Vice President, Finance of both the Company and the Bank. It also approved the election of William Haas as a new non-management member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.

In addition, the Board of Directors appointed Holland as the Chief Financial Officer for the Company and the Bank to be effective following current Executive Vice President and CFO Glenn MacInnes' previously announced retirement, which is expected in August 2024. At that time, MacInnes will assume an advisory role.

Holland brings more than 20 years of strategic and financial experience to Webster, including most recently serving as CFO for First Republic Bank until May 2023. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Americas Holding Corp., including other senior level operating roles throughout his career.

