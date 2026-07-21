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Webster Financial Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

July 21, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) announced a profit for second quarter of $249.442 million

The company's earnings totaled $249.442 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $251.695 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Webster Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $255.890 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $739.991 million from $715.839 million last year.

Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $249.442 Mln. vs. $251.695 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $739.991 Mln vs. $715.839 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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