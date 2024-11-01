News & Insights

Webjet Limited Sees Strategic Shareholding Changes

November 01, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has experienced changes in its substantial holdings, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its associates adjusting their voting power. The shift in interests involves significant numbers of ordinary shares, hinting at strategic movements in Webjet’s stock ownership. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s market position and shareholder dynamics.

