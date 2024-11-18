Webjet Limited Sees Shifts in Substantial Holdings

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has seen a change in substantial holdings, with notable movements in the voting power of its shares. State Street Bank and Trust Company, alongside other major financial entities, have adjusted their interests in the company, indicating potential strategic shifts in investment. This development is crucial for investors considering the dynamics of Webjet’s shareholder structure.

