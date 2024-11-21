Webjet Limited Announces Changes in Shareholder Voting Power

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Webjet Limited has reported a significant change in the voting power of its substantial shareholders. Key financial players, including State Street Bank and Trust Company, have adjusted their stakes, highlighting dynamic shifts in investment strategies. This development may influence market perceptions and investment decisions regarding Webjet Limited.

