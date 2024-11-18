Webis Holdings Secures $920,000 Loan Amid Challenges

Webis Holdings (GB:WEB) has released an update.
Webis Holdings has secured a $920,000 loan from Galloway Limited to refinance a previous loan and bolster its working capital, following a challenging year marked by losses due to adverse weather conditions affecting its subsidiary, WatchandWager.com. The loan, carrying a 13% interest rate and backed by Webis’ unencumbered assets, is intended to stabilize the company’s operations amidst ongoing financial difficulties.
