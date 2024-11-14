Weatherford price target lowered to $115 from $130 at Citi

Citi analyst Scott Gruber lowered the firm’s price target on Weatherford to $115 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm examined estimate achievability for the large oilfield service companies, seeing slight upside to 2025 EBITDA estimates for Baker Hughes (BKR) and TechnipFMC (FTI) given pricing improvements in backlog and internal initiatives to improve efficiency. The consensus for SLB (SLB) is “clouded by deals underway” and Weatherford (WFRD) bears more uncertainty given its exposure to Mexico and Saudi oil developments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi is is 5% below consensus on Halliburton (HAL) and is furthest below consensus on NOV (NOV) at 9% given lower aftermarket sales and weaker Equipment margins.

