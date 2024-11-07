Weatherford awarded three-year contract

Weatherford (WFRD) announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract for the provision of rigless services as part of the reactivation of ADNOC onshore strings. The project is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, where Weatherford is expected to deploy multiple intervention solutions, advancing the operational efficiency and reliability of ADNOC’s onshore assets.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WFRD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.