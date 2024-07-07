Wealthy Beginnings: How the Rich Raise Their Babies Differently

Raising babies takes a lot out of you — emotionally, physically and financially. Rich parents are often better equipped to handle the toll because of one simple thing: resources.

“Wealthy families do not automatically make better parents, but they do have access to more support and therefore more time than most,” said Christine Landis, a former CEO of a global fintech company, a parent of two children and the founder of Peacock Parent.

Having this additional time and support allows both parents to be less resentful, and more present with their kids (and each other). Keep reading to see just how the wealthy raise their babies differently.

They Count on a Full Staff of Helpers

“Ask any parent, and they will tell you that time is the ultimate luxury in parenthood,” explained Landis. “And this is exactly what wealthy parents can buy more of — time — in the form of delegation and outsourcing in parenthood.”

For example, wealthy families typically have multiple nannies, family assistants and private chefs to help with the duties typically expected of parents.

According to Landis, “The nannies work early morning shifts on weekends to allow the parents to sleep in together — a true luxury in parenthood — help with school drop off and pick up schedules and help keep the kids away from screens with good old fashion entertainment — like reading the same book over and over again.”

Family assistants also help maintain the household supplies, make doctors’ appointments and complete school paperwork — all the things that have to get done, but not necessarily by the parent.

“The private chef comes 3 times per week and handles the entire meal planning for the family — not just the kids — and saves both parents time and energy from grocery shopping, unloading, prepping, cooking and cleaning up meals for everyone.”

They Hire a Night Nanny

One of the most distinctive practices among wealthy parents is hiring a night nanny. This practice allows parents to ensure that they get adequate rest while their newborn is cared for by a professional during the night.

Head of growth at GoSummer, Dennis Shirshikov called this benefit multifaceted because “… parents are able to maintain their productivity and mental health which is crucial for those managing businesses or high-stress careers.”

Landis equally agreed. She said, “When the kids are younger, it’s very common to have a night nurse come 7 times per week so that both parents can rest at night so they can be more present and available for quality family time during the day.”

A newborn care specialist, for example, also provides hands-on training for how to swaddle, sleep train, create feeding schedules and an assortment of other things that no one knows how to do as a new parent.

“The knowledge transfer is so hugely important because it relieves so much of the anxiety for first time parents, constantly questioning whether they are doing it ‘right,'” added Landis.

“The key is to trust the expert and actually listen to their advice and experience.”

By investing in the support and hiring experts, most wealthy parents skip this increased anxiety phase (though not entirely).

Designer Nurseries

Designer nurseries are another hallmark of affluent parenting, according to experts. These nurseries often feature custom-made furniture, high-quality materials and advanced safety features.

“Beyond aesthetics, these nurseries are designed with functionality and child development in mind,” said Shirshikov.

For instance, ergonomic furniture that supports healthy physical development or interactive elements that stimulate cognitive growth are common.

They Use Elite Daycare and Private Classes

Wealthy parents often opt for elite daycare centers and private classes, which offer a level of individualized attention and specialized curriculum that typical daycares might not be able to provide.

As Shirshikov noted, “These programs often employ highly qualified educators and provide enriched learning experiences that cater to the specific needs and talents of each child.”

And the benefits of such an approach are significant.

“For example, children exposed to bilingual education from a young age at elite daycare centers may develop advanced language skills, setting a strong foundation for future academic success,” Shirshikov continued.

Additionally, private classes in music, art or sports can help in identifying and nurturing a child’s inherent talents early on.

They Prioritize Private Activities and Social Networks

Another key difference is the emphasis on private activities and the creation of exclusive social networks from an early age.

Shirshikov explained that wealthy families often enroll their children in private sports clubs, music lessons and other activities that not only build skills but also foster connections with peers from similar socioeconomic backgrounds.

“These networks can provide lifelong social and professional advantages,” he said.

They Count On Concierge Services

Finally, wealthy families invest in concierge services that save the entire family time and energy.

“For example, they have housekeepers come 2-3 times per week to keep the house fresh so that one individual family member isn’t solely responsible for the task of cleaning and laundry,” said Landis.

“We are comfortable with this concept as a society — outsourcing the cleaning and/or laundry to a service — and wealthy families take this concept to an extreme.”

