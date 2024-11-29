WealthNavi Approves MUFG Bank’s Tender Offer

WealthNavi, Inc. (JP:7342) has released an update.

WealthNavi Inc. has announced its board’s approval of a tender offer by MUFG Bank, Ltd. to acquire all its outstanding shares, thereby taking the company private. This move is recommended to shareholders and is expected to result in the delisting of WealthNavi’s stock. The acquisition is part of a strategic partnership between the two firms, which includes collaboration on financial advisory services.

