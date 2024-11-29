WealthNavi Approves MUFG Bank’s Tender Offer

WealthNavi, Inc. (JP:7342) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
WealthNavi Inc. has announced its board’s approval of a tender offer by MUFG Bank, Ltd. to acquire all its outstanding shares, thereby taking the company private. This move is recommended to shareholders and is expected to result in the delisting of WealthNavi’s stock. The acquisition is part of a strategic partnership between the two firms, which includes collaboration on financial advisory services.
For further insights into JP:7342 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.