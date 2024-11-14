News & Insights

Wealthking Investments Announces Net Asset Value Update

November 14, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Wealthking Investments Limited (HK:1140) has released an update.

Wealthking AI-Innovation Capital Limited has reported an unaudited net asset value per share of approximately HK$0.943 as of October 31, 2024. This announcement comes under the leadership of Chairman Wang Qin, alongside a board comprising both non-executive and independent non-executive directors. Investors keen on the Hong Kong financial market might find this update significant for their investment decisions.

