Wealthfront Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) reported higher year-over-year revenue and record platform assets in its fiscal first quarter, while management said the company continued to invest in product expansion, including home lending, cash management features and artificial intelligence-related capabilities.

The company said fiscal first-quarter 2027 results reflected the quarter ended April 30, 2026. Total platform assets reached a record $96.6 billion at quarter-end, up 19% from a year earlier, according to Chief Executive Officer and President David Fortunato. Investment advisory assets rose 39% year-over-year to $51.7 billion, while cash management assets increased 3% to $44.9 billion.

Wealthfront ended the quarter with about 1.46 million funded clients, up 15% year-over-year, and roughly 1.9 million funded accounts, also up 15%. Fortunato said the company’s strategy remains focused on providing automated, low-fee personal finance tools to “digital natives” and using scale to reinvest in its product offerings.

Revenue Rises as Investment Advisory Growth Offsets Cash Management Pressure

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Alan Imberman said revenue for the quarter was $90.5 million, up 7% year-over-year. Cash management revenue declined 1% to $63.4 million, reflecting a lower annualized cash management fee rate of 58 basis points, down four basis points from the prior year. Imberman said the decline was driven primarily by the lower Fed funds rate and the company’s new cross-product adoption incentive, which affected two months of the quarter.

Investment advisory revenue rose 32% year-over-year to $26.2 million, driven by average investment advisory balances of $50.2 billion, up 34%. The annualized investment advisory fee rate was roughly flat at 21 basis points.

Gross profit was $80.5 million, up 6%, with gross margin of 89%, down about one percentage point. Imberman attributed the decline in part to startup expenses tied to Wealthfront Home Lending, higher money movement costs and increased data and other cost-of-revenue expenses.

Total GAAP expenses rose 46% year-over-year to $75.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, increased 16% to $58 million, mainly due to higher product development expense, including personnel-related costs and cloud computing expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million, down 1% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, down three percentage points. Imberman said the margin performance was consistent with expectations, including continued investment in incentives and the rollout of Home Lending. GAAP net income was $12.8 million, and GAAP earnings per share were $0.07.

Tax Season Drives Cash Withdrawals, But Management Points to Client Trust

Total net deposits were $554 million in the quarter. Fortunato said the figure included $577 million in cash management net withdrawals in April, primarily due to tax seasonality. He said the outcome was in line with the company’s prior expectation that April cash management net withdrawals would exceed the $538 million recorded in April of the previous year.

Looking more broadly at March and April, which Wealthfront refers to as tax season, Fortunato said the company estimates clients made more than $3 billion in combined tax payments from Wealthfront cash accounts and linked external accounts. Clients directly paid tax authorities more than $500 million from Wealthfront cash accounts during tax season, up 40% year-over-year.

Fortunato said the company views tax payments from cash accounts as a sign of growing trust in its liquidity offerings. He also pointed to increased use of Wealthfront’s Portfolio Line of Credit, saying tax payments funded with PLOC balances were up roughly two times year-over-year.

The company recently introduced dynamic withdrawal limits, increasing client-specific limits up to $1 million per account. Fortunato said the higher limits allowed more clients to satisfy tax obligations in a single payment from cash accounts.

Cross-Product Incentive Gains Early Traction

Management highlighted early results from a cross-product adoption incentive launched in early March. The program gives clients who direct deposit at least $1,000 per month and fund an investment account an ongoing 25-basis-point increase to their cash APY.

Fortunato said the incentive directly led to more than 4,000 new account openings and helped push asset-weighted cross-product adoption to about 63% as of the end of May, up roughly 1.5 percentage points from the level immediately before launch at the end of February.

During the question-and-answer session, Fortunato said clients adopting the direct deposit incentive tend to bring “a few thousand dollars more” on an average net deposit basis. He also said recent cohorts that start with cash are adopting investment accounts at higher rates than before.

In response to an analyst question about the economics of the incentive, Imberman said it was too early to provide specific payback periods, but noted that Wealthfront remains profitable on clients using the incentive because they bring cash management assets and investment advisory revenue.

Home Lending Expansion Continues at a Measured Pace

Wealthfront Home Lending added a second takeout investor during the quarter and launched general availability in Colorado in early April and Texas in early May. Fortunato said the company is applying a similar strategy to home lending as it has in cash and investing: using technology to deliver a digital experience, better rates and transparent fees.

Fortunato said Wealthfront continues to aim to provide mortgage rates at least 50 basis points better than the national average on average in the states where it operates. He said rate lock volume increased roughly 25% month-over-month in May despite rising mortgage rates.

Management said the rollout remains deliberate as the company gathers data and improves automation. Fortunato said the company is focused on automating decisioning for client pre-qualifications, from application intake through approval. In Q&A, he noted that higher mortgage rates may require the company to expand more broadly to generate enough volume for product learnings, while also shifting demand toward purchase activity and away from refinancing.

May Metrics, Share Repurchases and AI Outlook

Wealthfront published May metrics showing total platform assets reached another month-end record of $99 billion. Total net deposits in May were $447 million, including $342 million in investment advisory and $140 million in cash management. Imberman said May also produced the strongest month in total cross-product flow from cash to investing since January 2026.

The company repurchased 3.1 million shares for roughly $27 million during the quarter under a $100 million share repurchase authorization, at an average price of $8.66 per share. Wealthfront ended the quarter with $428 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding temporary client funding receivables.

Management also addressed artificial intelligence, with Fortunato saying AI has played and will continue to play a role in Wealthfront’s goal of automating and improving the personal finance experience. He said the company is entering a phase of experimenting and testing AI solutions with clients, while emphasizing that any new tools must support client trust.

“It’s not very difficult to build tools using large language models that provide automated financial advice to clients,” Fortunato said during Q&A. “What is more difficult and more important from our perspective is to use those tools in a way that achieves the trust-building objectives that we have.”

About Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.