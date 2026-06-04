Wealthfront Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wealthfront (WLTH) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.83 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $25.95 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $90.48 million from $84.51 million last year.

Wealthfront earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.83 Mln. vs. $25.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $90.48 Mln vs. $84.51 Mln last year.

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