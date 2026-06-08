A Weaker Dollar Could Put These 3 Industrial Stocks Back in Focus

The U.S. dollar has fallen against other currencies during the second Trump administration, potentially driving up the cost of foreign goods amid other inflation-related pressures. While this may not help consumers already facing stretched pocketbooks, it can be a boon to investors, provided that they know where to look.

A weaker dollar may be a tailwind for industrial companies with a strong international presence and overseas revenue thanks to a more favorable currency translation. When those firms convert foreign sales into USD, it can yield higher reported earnings. At the same time, U.S. industrial exports see lower effective prices for purchasers outside of the country, helping to further strengthen international business.

For investors, the weak-dollar trade is less about currency alone and more about finding companies with the right mix of overseas revenue, export exposure, and domestic pricing power.

Nucor's Dominance in Domestic Steel Grows Stronger Thanks to Dollar, Tariffs, and Reshoring

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) is well-positioned during this period due to its international sales exposure and its dominant position in the U.S. steel market.

The company could get a boost not only from dollar weakness, which can make imported steel less competitive, but also from tariff protections for domestic steel and from potential reshoring of construction and manufacturing activity using Nucor’s products.

This three-part tailwind has already yielded impressive performance, including in Q1 2026, when Nucor reported 21% year-over-year (YOY) sales growth and earnings per share that roughly tripled over the same period.

Both top- and bottom-line performance solidly beat analyst predictions. Looking more closely at results, EBITDA came in a strong $1.5 billion and higher shipments anticipated for the remainder of the year bode well also. This is on top of seven million tons of steel shipments for Q1, already a quarterly record for the firm.

Investors have taken note, and Nucor shares have rallied about 55% year-to-date (YTD). Still, there may be more room to run, particularly thanks to the helpful tariff environment, which has driven Nucor's market share up and kept prices high.

Despite some caution from analysts—Wall Street sees a consensus price target for NUE that is about flaw from current trading levels—three quarters of ratings for Nucor stock are Buys.

Ingersoll Rand's Acquisition Efforts May Get a Boost

Industrial firm Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) sells a range of compressors, vacuum systems, and other equipment worldwide.

With a significant presence in both Europe and Asia, the firm may see the dollar value of its foreign revenues get a boost thanks to a weaker dollar.

Similarly, any products that the company manufactures in the United States for export will become more competitive relative to non-domestic rivals' products thanks to a lower effective price.

Ingersoll Rand has also seen an increase in both earnings and revenue, with a three-cent beat for the former and a 7.6% YOY improvement and modest beat for the latter in Q1 2026.

The company also completed its acquisition of Italian industrial firm Fox s.r.l. earlier this year, a move that expanded Ingersoll Rand’s international footprint and added to its M&A-driven growth strategy.

Unlike Nucor, IR shares have fallen so far in 2026, down around 7% YTD. Analysts are fairly evenly split on whether the stock is a Buy or a Hold, but consensus price targets near $92.75 suggest that there is upside potential of around 25%.

A Riskier Play on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is another diversified industrial company with broad appeal to many international customers.

With GAAP EPS up 12% YOY in the first quarter of the year, management raised full-year earnings guidance and anticipates strong operating margin expansion.

Add to that a strong dividend history and a 2.5% dividend yield, and the company would seem to have strong appeal even aside from the potential benefits it might see if the dollar keeps declining.

If anything, investors might hold back because of Illinois Tool Works' tepid organic growth. The company has so far been able to boost shareholder value with buybacks supported by free cash flow improvement of 6% YOY in Q1, and the firm anticipates a total of about $1.5 billion in share repurchases throughout this year. This could be part of the reason why shares of ITW are only up around 3% YTD, even after rising considerably earlier in the year.

Though ITW's financial health has very recently entered the red zone, according to TradeSmith, if international business can accelerate in the current environment it may be able to appeal more broadly.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.