WDC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of WDC's recent stock price of $592.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDC's low point in its 52 week range is $53.47 per share, with $597.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $589.99.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WDC makes up 8.31% of the NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (Symbol: EGGS) which is trading higher by about 3.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WDC).

In Wednesday trading, Western Digital Corp shares are currently up about 5.2% on the day.

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Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.