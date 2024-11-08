WDB Holdings Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2475) has released an update.

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4% year-on-year increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 25,633 million yen, despite a decline in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 10.7%. The company’s total assets slightly rose to 40,170 million yen, reflecting a stable equity ratio of 76.1%. Looking ahead, WDB Holdings forecasts a 5.1% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:2475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.