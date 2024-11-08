WDB Holdings Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2475) has released an update.
WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4% year-on-year increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 25,633 million yen, despite a decline in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 10.7%. The company’s total assets slightly rose to 40,170 million yen, reflecting a stable equity ratio of 76.1%. Looking ahead, WDB Holdings forecasts a 5.1% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.
For further insights into JP:2475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.