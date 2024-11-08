News & Insights

Stocks

WDB Holdings Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Income Decline

November 08, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2475) has released an update.

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4% year-on-year increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 25,633 million yen, despite a decline in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 10.7%. The company’s total assets slightly rose to 40,170 million yen, reflecting a stable equity ratio of 76.1%. Looking ahead, WDB Holdings forecasts a 5.1% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:2475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.