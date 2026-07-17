WD-40: A Well-Oiled Machine With Limited Upside

Key Points

WD-40 has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, and the setup for the next five looks similar.

WD-40 earns a Superscore of 79 out of 100, placing it in the strong category but below exceptional.

At nearly 38 times earnings, WD-40 leaves little margin for error if quarterly results disappoint.

10 stocks we like better than WD-40 ›

You reach for the blue-and-yellow can because you know it works. It’s the sound of a stuck door finally swinging open. For decades, WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has turned a single chemical formulation into a global default, yet the company is no longer just a household novelty. It has evolved into a disciplined, focused maintenance-products operator, trading at $248.73 per share as of July 17, 2026, reflecting a 13% return over the past year.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns WD-40 an overall Superscore of 79 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category.

The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

Why WD-40 Has a 79 Superscore

Maintenance product dominance: 97% of total net sales in Q3 2026 came from its maintenance portfolio, proving that the company successfully concentrated its resources on its highest-value business segment.

97% of total net sales in Q3 2026 came from its maintenance portfolio, proving that the company successfully concentrated its resources on its highest-value business segment. Robust margin expansion: The company reported a gross margin of 56.6% in Q3 2026, reflecting the operational benefits of its shift toward premium maintenance products and away from lower-margin homecare assets.

The company reported a gross margin of 56.6% in Q3 2026, reflecting the operational benefits of its shift toward premium maintenance products and away from lower-margin homecare assets. Disciplined strategic pivot: Management divested non-core EIMEA homecare assets to sharpen focus on high-margin growth, a move that directly contributed to a 24% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2026.

Management divested non-core EIMEA homecare assets to sharpen focus on high-margin growth, a move that directly contributed to a 24% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2026. Protected product moat: The company relies on trade secret protections for its flagship formulation, creating a durable competitive barrier that standard patent law cannot replicate.

The company relies on trade secret protections for its flagship formulation, creating a durable competitive barrier that standard patent law cannot replicate. Strong earnings momentum: Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS grew 51% year over year in Q3 2026, confirming that management’s focus on the maintenance niche is driving significant bottom-line leverage.

Why Is WD-40's Superscore Not Higher?

Stretched valuation: The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 37.7, a multiple that assumes significant future growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if quarterly results deviate from high expectations.

The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 37.7, a multiple that assumes significant future growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if quarterly results deviate from high expectations. Input cost sensitivity: The company faces persistent pressure from volatile raw material and commodity prices, which can compress gross margins even if sales volumes remain steady.

The company faces persistent pressure from volatile raw material and commodity prices, which can compress gross margins even if sales volumes remain steady. Growth reliance: Because the company has pruned its portfolio, it must consistently deliver organic volume growth in its core maintenance line to justify its current market valuation.

Hidden Gems Database Scores at a Glance

Score Score (out of 100) Supporting Data Point Product (1Y) 86 Divestiture of non-core homecare assets and focus on high-margin maintenance products has driven immediate, outsized profitability. Product (5Y) 78 Consistent 6.2% revenue CAGR from 2021 to 2025 demonstrates long-term brand durability and steady geographic expansion. Financial (1Y) 78 The company maintained a strong gross margin of 56.6% in Q3 2026, indicating successful pricing power. Financial (5Y) 78 Disciplined capital allocation has kept debt-to-equity ratios low, with consistent return on invested capital reaching 24.7% in 2025. Leaders 80 Management provides data-dense, transparent communication and clear guidance, successfully managing market expectations through strategic pivot announcements. AI 18 The business model relies on physical goods and traditional distribution, offering no proprietary digital leverage in an agentic, data-driven economy. Valuation Risk 52 The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 37.35, which is high compared to broader consumer staples sector benchmarks.

Who Should Buy WD-40 Stock Now?

You should consider investing if...

You seek a durable compounder with a defensive brand, though investors looking for steady exposure to the broader materials sector might also consider alternatives like materials sector stocks for portfolio balance.

You value companies that prioritize shareholder returns through consistent dividend payments and disciplined share repurchases.

You may want to avoid this stock if...

You are uncomfortable with a premium valuation, as the current trailing P/E of 37.7 leaves little margin for operational error.

You are sensitive to cyclical volatility in commodity costs, which can periodically pressure margins despite the company’s strong brand position.

The Superscore provides a data-driven foundation for your research, but you should always weigh these metrics against your personal risk tolerance and financial goals before deciding to invest.

My 5-year prediction for WD-40 stock

The blue-and-yellow can has been fixing squeaky hinges since 1953. It will probably still be fixing them in 2031. The question is whether shareholders will have much to show for it.

The company's financial efficiency is genuinely impressive: a 33% return on invested capital, 55% gross margins, and a conservative balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. These are the hallmarks of a well-run business. But operational excellence alone does not guarantee stock appreciation.

WD-40 has trailed the S&P 500 over the past five years, and the setup for the next five looks... familiar. Analysts expect earnings to dip this year before resuming long-term growth in the low single digits.

Two structural headwinds deserve attention. First, WD-40 operates in a commoditized category where store-brand alternatives and specialized competitors crowd the same shelf space. Brand loyalty matters, but side-by-side performance tests reveal that many lubricants deliver similar results at lower prices. Second, the electric vehicle transition poses a long-term demand question. Fewer drivetrains, transmissions, and mechanical linkages mean fewer squeaky parts to silence in WD-40’s a key target market.

Five years from now, WD-40 will likely still be profitable, still paying dividends, and still occupying garage shelves worldwide. The stock? Probably trading in a range that looks a lot like today, give or take some multiple compression.

If you need a door unstuck in 2031, you know where to reach. If you need an exciting growth stock or an undervalued wealth preserver, you should look elsewhere.



The Hidden Gems Superscore reflects The Motley Fool's proprietary AI-driven evaluation of a company across product, financial, leadership, and valuation pillars as of the article date and may change over time. Performance figures are point-in-time. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WD-40. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.