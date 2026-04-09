WD-40 Co Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Co (WDFC) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.318 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $29.851 million, or $2.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $161.671 million from $146.104 million last year.

WD-40 Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.318 Mln. vs. $29.851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue: $161.671 Mln vs. $146.104 Mln last year.

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