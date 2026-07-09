WD-40 Co Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Co (WDFC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $30.216 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $20.977 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WD-40 Co reported adjusted earnings of $31.5 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.3% to $195.119 million from $156.915 million last year.

WD-40 Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.216 Mln. vs. $20.977 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $195.119 Mln vs. $156.915 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year Adj. EPS guidance: $6.05 To $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 652 M To $ 667 M

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