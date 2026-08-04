WCN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/6/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WCN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $146.89 per share, with $191 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.39.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WCN makes up 7.15% of the VanEck Environmental Services ETF (Symbol: EVX) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding WCN).
In Tuesday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.
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Further WCN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.