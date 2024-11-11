News & Insights

WCM Global Growth Outpaces Market with Strong Returns

November 11, 2024 — 10:12 pm EST

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. outperformed the MSCI All Country World Index in October with a notable 7.09% return, largely attributed to strong stock selections in Information Technology, Health Care, and Industrials. Despite market challenges, the portfolio’s strategic allocation and the addition of promising stocks like Freshpet indicate robust growth potential. The company’s balanced approach across diverse sectors and regions positions it well to navigate future market fluctuations.

