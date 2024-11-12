WCM Global Growth Ltd. Boosts Profits and Dividends

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has reported a significant financial improvement for FY2024, achieving a net operating profit after tax of $45.3 million, bolstered by a strong investment portfolio performance. The company’s portfolio return of 25.63% outpaced the MSCI All-Country World Index by 5.69%, benefiting from favorableglobal marketconditions. As a result, the Board announced an increased final dividend and plans for higher quarterly dividends, reflecting their robust financial standing.

