WCM Global Growth Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Limited has actively pursued its share buy-back program, with a total of 12,157,500 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased before the latest update and an additional 130,000 shares bought back on the preceding day. The latest update, dated May 31, 2024, continues to inform shareholders and the market about the company’s ongoing efforts to buy back its shares.

