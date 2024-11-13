WCM Global Growth Boosts Dividends Amid Strong Returns

WCM Global Growth Ltd. (AU:WQG) has released an update.

WCM Global Growth Ltd. has announced a fully franked dividend of 1.83 cents per share for the quarter ending September 2024, with plans to increase dividends in future quarters. The company’s robust investment portfolio has outperformed benchmarks, offering a return of 15.44% annually since its inception in 2017. Shareholders can benefit from the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, which offers shares at a 3% discount.

