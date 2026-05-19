Markets
WAY

Waystar Authorized Up To $200 Mln Buyback

May 19, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY), a provider of healthcare payment software, Tuesday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's common stock.

"Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged: invest in product innovation and commercial execution to support durable growth, maintain a strong balance sheet, and return excess capital when we believe it enhances long-term per-share value. This authorization gives us the flexibility to repurchase shares in a disciplined, valuation-focused way as market conditions allow." Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar commented.

In pre-market activity, WAY shares were trading at $18.79, up 1.29% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.