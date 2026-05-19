Waystar Authorized Up To $200 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY), a provider of healthcare payment software, Tuesday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's common stock.

"Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged: invest in product innovation and commercial execution to support durable growth, maintain a strong balance sheet, and return excess capital when we believe it enhances long-term per-share value. This authorization gives us the flexibility to repurchase shares in a disciplined, valuation-focused way as market conditions allow." Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar commented.

In pre-market activity, WAY shares were trading at $18.79, up 1.29% on the Nasdaq.

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