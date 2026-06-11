Waymo vs. Uber: Who Will Control the Future of Autonomous Ride-Hailing?

Key Points

Alphabet’s Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox look like the most credible AV rivals to Uber’s ride-hailing business.

Investor outcomes hinge on whether AV fleets plug into Uber-like apps or try to replace them outright.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Autonomous vehicles are reshaping ride-share competition, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) emerging as pivotal players. Discover why platform control, partnerships, and unit economics may matter more than the tech itself in the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $442,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,230,114!*

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.

Dan Caplinger has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Uber Technologies. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.