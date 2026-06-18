Waymo Recalls Nearly 3,900 Robotaxis Over Construction Zone Software Issue

(RTTNews) - Alphabet's (GOOG) self-driving unit Waymo is recalling 3,871 fifth-generation automated driving systems (ADS) in the U.S. after a software issue was found that could allow vehicles to enter closed freeway construction zones and continue driving through active work areas.

According to a recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the software may fail to recognize certain freeway closure conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall follows more than a dozen incidents reported since April in California and Arizona, where Waymo autonomous vehicles drove past ramp closure signs and entered pre-planned construction zones or freeway lanes with active roadwork.

The latest action marks Waymo's second recall in just over a month. In May, the company recalled about 3,800 robotaxis after identifying a software issue that could allow vehicles to enter flooded roadways. That recall followed an April incident in San Antonio in which an unoccupied Waymo vehicle drove into a flooded lane during severe weather. No injuries were reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.