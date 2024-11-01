Wayfair reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 22c, consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.9B, consensus $2.88B. “Q3 marked another proofpoint of resilience for Wayfair (W) with further market share capture in the face of sustained challenges in the category. Once again, we navigated a dynamic consumer environment while driving further discipline on costs to achieve a mid-single-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter in a row. As I’ve mentioned before, our north star is driving Adjusted EBITDA dollars in excess of equity-based compensation and capital expenditures, and we’re pleased to be making noteworthy improvements across each of these fronts,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “We remain laser-focused on delivering healthy profitability while setting ourselves up for success as the category rebounds. The core goal across each of our initiatives in 2024 is to foster customer loyalty and spur repeat business while driving economic value. We’re not just aiming for short-term gains, but building long-lasting relationships with our customers that will be accretive on both the top and bottom lines.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on W:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.