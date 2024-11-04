News & Insights

Stocks

Wayfair price target lowered to $50 from $55 at Loop Capital

November 04, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Wayfair (W) to $50 from $55 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 results and guidance. Lower interest rates will eventually flow through to home-related sales, and the firm is hopeful that we’ve just seen the first of several interest rate cuts, but that said, Q3 sales declined 3% compared to Loop’s estimate of a 1% decline, and the firm expects Wayfair to carefully manage overhead costs pending a recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on W:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.