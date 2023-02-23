Markets
W

Wayfair Plunges On Reporting Wider Loss, Missing Street View

February 23, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce company Wayfair Inc. (W) are slipping more than 19% Thursday morning after reporting wider loss in the fourth quarter, that missed analysts' estimates.

The company reported net loss of $351 million or $3.26 per share, wider than loss of $202 million or $1.92 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $1.71 per share. that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.61 loss per share.

Quarterly revenue decreased 4.6% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. The consensus estimate was for $3.06 billion.

The company's active customers decreased 19% to 22.1 million.

Wayfair shares, currently at $40.15, has traded in the range of $28.11-$143.40 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.