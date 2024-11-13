WAY 2 VAT LTD Director Increases Stock Holdings

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

WAY 2 VAT LTD has announced a change in the holdings of its director, Amos Simantov, with the exercise of 615,530 options into fully paid ordinary shares. This move reflects the director’s increased direct interest in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact market perceptions of the company’s stock value.

