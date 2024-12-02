News & Insights

WAY 2 VAT LTD Announces New Placement Options

December 02, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

WAY 2 VAT LTD is launching a prospectus for its Placement Options, inviting investors to participate in the offer starting December 3, 2024. The offer aims to facilitate secondary trading of securities derived from these options. Potential investors are advised to consider the high-risk nature of the securities and consult professional advisers if unsure.

